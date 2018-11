28 November 2018 9:48 PM

Guest : Dan Plato Mec at Community Safety. The Mayoral Urban Regeneration Programme which intends to upgrade and revitalize infrastructure on the Cape Flats kicked off with the signing of an agreement between various stake holders and the Manenberg Steering Committee . The plans include a regional hospital in place of the demolished GF Jooste hospital , a School of skills, upgrades to existing schools and various other projects. There has been some complaints from residents who feel there wasn't any consultation.