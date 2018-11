Illegal cigarettes SA best seller

28 November 2018 10:10 PM

Guest : Francois Van der Merwe Tobacco Institute of SA chairman A recent survey by Ipsos revealed that the biggest selling cigarette in SA is actually an illegal brand, Gold Leaf Tobacco's RG brand is the top seller despite its status leaving legal brands in its wake. Billions of rands are lost annually due to these brands not being taxed and often available for less than R10 a pack when the tax duties on a legal packet is R17, 85.