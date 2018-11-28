The Inaugural South African Health Excellence Awards were held on Saturday 24 November , co-hosted by the Clinix Health Group and the South African Clinician Scientists Society the awards ceremony celebrated scientists, researchers, practitioners and administrators in the medical sector. Some of the categories included Leadership Excellence Award, Scientific Excellence Award and the Research Excellence Award.
South African Health Excellence Awards
