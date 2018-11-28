Evening Talk

South African Health Excellence Awards


The Inaugural South African Health Excellence Awards were held on Saturday 24 November , co-hosted by the Clinix Health Group and the South African Clinician Scientists Society the awards ceremony celebrated scientists, researchers, practitioners and administrators in the medical sector. Some of the categories included Leadership Excellence Award, Scientific Excellence Award and the Research Excellence Award.

Hiking With Tim Lundy

29 November 2018 10:18 PM
The Mayoral Urban Regeneration Programme

29 November 2018 9:43 PM
Black Centric Forum

29 November 2018 9:21 PM
Beautiful News

28 November 2018 11:04 PM
Illegal cigarettes SA best seller

28 November 2018 10:10 PM
Mayoral Urban Regeneration Programme

28 November 2018 9:48 PM
Zondo Commission

28 November 2018 8:53 PM
Bravado Movement

27 November 2018 11:08 PM
Cape Talk Dads

27 November 2018 9:50 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
NSFAS extends deadline for online applications for 2019 academic year
Submissions were due at midnight but NSFAS says it has decided to extend the deadline to midnight on Sunday due to the high volume of applications.

Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
The parastatal says that there will be a high risk of load shedding until March next year.
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption
The ANC alleges that the Democratic Alliance-led Joburg Metro gave the tender to Afri-Rent to keep a good coalition relationship with the EFF.
