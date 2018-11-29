29 November 2018 9:21 PM

Guest : Thapelo Lairi Removal of White dolls... The group Black Centric Forum has launched a campaign to stop the sale of white dolls in black communities, the organisor of the petition against this Thapelo Lairi feels that African kids who only play with white dolls arephsycological negatively impacted ,according to Lairi he's come in for a lot of criticism but carries on with his campaign, he joins us on the line to talk about this controversial story.