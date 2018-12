29 November 2018 9:43 PM

Guest : Jonathan Jansen The Mayoral Urban Regeneration Programme which intends to upgrade and revitalize infrastructure on the Cape Flats kicked off with the signing of an agreement between various stake holders and the Manenberg Steering Committee . The plans include a regional hospital in place of the demolished GF Jooste hospital , a School of skills, upgrades to existing schools and various other projects. Last night we interviewed Mayor Dan Plato and spoke to a member of Proudly Manenberg, tonight we are joined by Jonathan Jansen The Chair of the Manenberg Community Steercom to talk us thru how this plan will be implemented.