OUTA VS ESKOM

Guest :  ESKOM CAN’T FIX SYSTEMIC PROBLEMS BY HIKING TARIFFS OUTA opposes Eskom’s price applications, calling for an overhaul of the failing utility The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has submitted objections to Eskom’s requested price increases to the National Energy Regulator (NERSA). OUTA believes that Eskom’s woes are due to challenges embedded in its business model which cannot be addressed by merely raising tariffs. Instead, this requires a holistic solution which has yet to be provided. OUTA particularly opposes the price increases due to Eskom’s long history of corruption, mismanagement, overspending and inefficiency. OUTA opposes both Eskom price applications. The first is the Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD4) application to set electricity prices for 2019/20 to 2021/22. The second is the application in terms of the Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) for under-recovery during 2017/18.

EWN Headlines
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed

The African National Congress says it shows the country is moving forward when it comes to gender equality.

MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill
MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill

Once law, it will introduce several new measures aimed at transforming the sector and making it more inclusive of previously disadvantaged individuals.

Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does

Julius Malema says his wife is an educated woman who earns her own money and has decided to rent at the estate.
