Guest : ESKOM CAN’T FIX SYSTEMIC PROBLEMS BY HIKING TARIFFS OUTA opposes Eskom’s price applications, calling for an overhaul of the failing utility The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has submitted objections to Eskom’s requested price increases to the National Energy Regulator (NERSA). OUTA believes that Eskom’s woes are due to challenges embedded in its business model which cannot be addressed by merely raising tariffs. Instead, this requires a holistic solution which has yet to be provided. OUTA particularly opposes the price increases due to Eskom’s long history of corruption, mismanagement, overspending and inefficiency. OUTA opposes both Eskom price applications. The first is the Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD4) application to set electricity prices for 2019/20 to 2021/22. The second is the application in terms of the Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) for under-recovery during 2017/18.
OUTA VS ESKOM
4 December 2018 9:51 PM
4 December 2018 9:30 PM
4 December 2018 8:58 PM
4 December 2018 8:38 PM
3 December 2018 10:57 PM
3 December 2018 10:06 PM
3 December 2018 9:46 PM
3 December 2018 8:46 PM
2 December 2018 11:01 PM