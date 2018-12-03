Banyana Banyana are on their way to the Woman's World Cup 2019 in France. They are the nations darlings after qualifying against all odds. Coach Desiree Ellis has been credited with raising the teams performance and masterminding their qualification, so what can they expect at the World Cup, what did they do differently & what about all the talk off paying them more seeing that they are doing what the men are unable to... MIWAY has come on board and donated a R100 000 to the squad.
Banyana Banyana going to the World Cup
