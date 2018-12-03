Evening Talk

Banyana Banyana going to the World Cup


Banyana Banyana are on their way to the Woman's World Cup 2019 in France. They are the nations darlings after qualifying against all odds. Coach Desiree Ellis has been credited with raising the teams performance and masterminding their qualification, so what can they expect at the World Cup, what did they do differently & what about all the talk off paying them more seeing that they are doing what the men are unable to... MIWAY has come on board and donated a R100 000 to the squad.

We Are Out Of A Recession

We Are Out Of A Recession

4 December 2018 8:58 PM
Anti Gang Unit Busts Their Own

Anti Gang Unit Busts Their Own

4 December 2018 8:38 PM
Pipe Levy

Pipe Levy

3 December 2018 10:57 PM
Investing rationally

Investing rationally

3 December 2018 10:06 PM
OUTA VS ESKOM

OUTA VS ESKOM

3 December 2018 9:18 PM
Global Citizen concert aftermath

Global Citizen concert aftermath

3 December 2018 8:46 PM
Margarita Celeste

Margarita Celeste

2 December 2018 11:01 PM
De Lille For Good

De Lille For Good

2 December 2018 10:10 PM
Switching On Of The Lights

Switching On Of The Lights

2 December 2018 9:39 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed

The African National Congress says it shows the country is moving forward when it comes to gender equality.

MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill
MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill

Once law, it will introduce several new measures aimed at transforming the sector and making it more inclusive of previously disadvantaged individuals.

Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does

Julius Malema says his wife is an educated woman who earns her own money and has decided to rent at the estate.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us