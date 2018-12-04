Guest : Lizell Persens The newly launched Anti Gang Unit have made 110 gang related arrests since their launch, the unit has been welcomed with open arms on the Cape Flats where gangs reign supreme. Today the unit arrested 2 of their own follow an investigation into a theft complaint after the Unit executed a raid in Mitchell’s Plain recently.
Anti Gang Unit Busts Their Own
