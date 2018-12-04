Evening Talk

Anti Gang Unit Busts Their Own


Guest : Lizell Persens The newly launched Anti Gang Unit have made 110 gang related arrests since their launch, the unit has been welcomed with open arms on the Cape Flats where gangs reign supreme. Today the unit arrested 2 of their own follow an investigation into a theft complaint after the Unit executed a raid in Mitchell’s Plain recently.

5 December 2018 10:56 PM
EWN Headlines
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom

Technicians worked throughout the night to bring more units back online as a result of a breakdown.
Cele calls on Global Citizen Festival crime victims to lay complaint with police
Cele calls on Global Citizen Festival crime victims to lay complaint with police

The minister says this is the only way they can follow up on complaints by concert-goers, who were attacked at a nearby Sasol garage on Sunday night.

Hlahla: 'Commercial mindset must be adopted to get Denel back on track'
Hlahla: 'Commercial mindset must be adopted to get Denel back on track'

State arms manufacturer Denel says it hopes to have a plan in place by January that will outline the company’s future, including who it will do business with and what products it will produce.
