Guest : Lullu Krugel Statistics South Africa says increased growth in the agricultural sector has contributed to South Africa emerging from a technical recession. The drought has been blamed for the slow growth in the first half of this year. However mining was down 8.8% and the construction sector was down 2.7%. The financial sector grew 2.3% and manufacturing increased by 7.5%.
We Are Out Of A Recession
