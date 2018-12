New Head for NDPP

4 December 2018 9:30 PM

Guest : Lawson Naidoo Earlier today President Ramaphosa appointed South Africa's first women head of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi Batohi is best known for her prosecuting former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje at the King Commission of Inquiry. Lawson Naido from The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution joins us live for more on this discussion