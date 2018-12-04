Guest : Joy Willenberg Strandfontein resident Joy Willenberg, recently walked away with top honours at the Blackball International World Pool Championships held this week in Bridlington, UK. So whats it like rising to the top in a sport seen by many as the domain of men? How did it all start for Joy? She joins us on the line to tell us her story
Surviving In A Male Dominated Sport
