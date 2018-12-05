5 December 2018 8:59 PM

Guest : Thembi Kunene Msimang Brand South Africa was established in 2002 to help create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa. At that time, the world was unsure about what to think of South Africa, with many different messages being sent out by various sources. This did very little to build the country’s brand and it was evident that to attract tourism and investment there was a need to co-ordinate marketing initiatives to make them more effective.