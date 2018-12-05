Evening Talk

EMS attacks in Western Cape


Guest : Lloyd Christopher According to the Western Cape Health Department there have been 56 attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in the province January and October this year. Earlier today representatives from emergency medical services across the country were at CPUT to talk specifically about the increase in attacks on ambulance staff and how to combat it, joining us on the line is Lloyd Christopher the HOD of Emergency Medical Services at CPUT and also the co-convenor of the conference

Latheem Gabriel

Latheem Gabriel

6 December 2018 10:44 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

6 December 2018 10:22 PM
Denel Bursary for Mahumapelo's kid

Denel Bursary for Mahumapelo's kid

6 December 2018 9:36 PM
Loyiso Gola in studio

Loyiso Gola in studio

6 December 2018 8:53 PM
Marion Institute In Need

Marion Institute In Need

5 December 2018 10:56 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Beautiful News Winner

5 December 2018 9:39 PM
Brand SA

Brand SA

5 December 2018 8:59 PM
Mitigation Or Aggravation At Sentencing .

Mitigation Or Aggravation At Sentencing .

5 December 2018 8:45 PM
Traveling Iran

Traveling Iran

4 December 2018 10:35 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts
Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts

The power utility says that the lower level is due to a 'small improvement in generation capacity.'
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA

The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers across South Africa throughout the weekend.
Communications Minister set to make announcement on SABC developments
Communications Minister set to make announcement on SABC developments

Opposition parties and some civil society organisations have also urged the president to intervene urgently to avoid the collapse of the board.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us