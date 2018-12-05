EMS attacks in Western Cape

5 December 2018 9:58 PM

Guest : Lloyd Christopher According to the Western Cape Health Department there have been 56 attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in the province January and October this year. Earlier today representatives from emergency medical services across the country were at CPUT to talk specifically about the increase in attacks on ambulance staff and how to combat it, joining us on the line is Lloyd Christopher the HOD of Emergency Medical Services at CPUT and also the co-convenor of the conference