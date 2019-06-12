Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk: 2019 PETCO Awards


Guests 1) Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist  2) Joel Serman | Spokesperson at Fair Cape Dairy Products 

Consumer Talk: Recycling in South Africa

5 June 2019 2:23 PM
Consumer Talk: Update in Telkom paid listing scam

22 May 2019 2:24 PM
Consumer Talk: Warranties & 2018 Banking Ombud's annual report

15 May 2019 2:19 PM
Consumer Talk: Removal company's responsibility if they damage your goods

7 May 2019 2:33 PM
Consumer Talk: Airline theft

1 May 2019 2:26 PM
Consumer Talk: Gift vouchers and their time of validity

24 April 2019 2:17 PM
Consumer Talk: Good Things Guy and that tyre story

17 April 2019 2:22 PM
Consumer Talk: MTN's unilateral contract subscription hike

3 April 2019 2:49 PM
Consumer Talk: Cars stolen from dealerships - who is liable?

20 March 2019 2:16 PM
EWN Headlines
EFF and ANC MPs clash during induction session
EFF and ANC MPs clash during induction session

Old and new MPs were going through an induction course this week, which was meant to teach them, among other things, how to behave in Parliament.

I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit

Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini said she did so because she thought she would be more useful if she was outside the legislature mobilising women.

Jiba snubbed me when I took over NPA - Nxasana
Jiba snubbed me when I took over NPA - Nxasana

Mxolisi Nxasana has also accused former acting head of the NPA Nomgcobo Jiba of running a campaign to dig for dirt on him to get him removed from office. He said he had a recording to this effect.

