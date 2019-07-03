Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk: Issuing of police clearance certificates


Guests 1) Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist  2) Ansar Sykes | Owner at Fresh Start Law Centre  3) Joann M | Caller at Consumer Talk

LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser

27 June 2019 2:56 PM
Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler

26 June 2019 2:05 PM
Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

19 June 2019 2:14 PM
Consumer Talk: 2019 PETCO Awards

12 June 2019 2:26 PM
Consumer Talk: Recycling in South Africa

5 June 2019 2:23 PM
Consumer Talk: Update in Telkom paid listing scam

22 May 2019 2:24 PM
Consumer Talk: Warranties & 2018 Banking Ombud's annual report

15 May 2019 2:19 PM
Consumer Talk: Removal company's responsibility if they damage your goods

7 May 2019 2:33 PM
Consumer Talk: Airline theft

1 May 2019 2:26 PM
