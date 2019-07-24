Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: The ins and outs of the tenant-landlord relationship - Part1


Guests

1) Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 
2) Marlon Shevelew | Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Inspiration Weds: Outeniqua Cycle Challenge pays tribute to a great athlete

24 July 2019 2:42 PM
LSA: Day Zero – one city’s response to a record-breaking drought

23 July 2019 3:47 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Die Byl' S2

23 July 2019 2:10 PM
Fab Life Part 1: STILL production

23 July 2019 1:56 PM
Western Cape Women’s Shelter movement protests outside Parly in the rain

23 July 2019 1:42 PM
PETS: Lost and Hound app + TEARS Animal Rescue Women's Day Fundraiser

22 July 2019 3:33 PM
New Beginnings: Cape Grace Concierge scoops global award

22 July 2019 2:49 PM
FOOD: Hazendal Wine Estate explores Russian flavours

22 July 2019 2:06 PM
Airlines abruptly suspend flights to Cairo over security issues

22 July 2019 1:57 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Kganyago says central bank debate 'damaging'
A debate over ownership of the South African central bank is increasing investor uncertainty and stoking the risk premium associated with the country’s debt, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.
Sentencing of Durban serial rapist Moses Mavila postponed to August
The presiding judge on the matter, Bilkish Asmal, has taken sick leave and Mavila’s sentencing was expected to be concluded when she returned.
WATCH LIVE: Dan Matjila details PIC transaction with Sekunjalo
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila is giving clarity on the controversial businessman Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo transaction.
