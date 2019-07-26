Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Travel feature: Shamwari offers SA residents a winter discount Guest: Joe Cloete | General Manager at Shamwari Game Reserve


Consumer Talk: The ins and outs of the tenant-landlord relationship - Part1

Consumer Talk: The ins and outs of the tenant-landlord relationship - Part1

24 July 2019 2:16 PM
Consumer Talk: Uber Eats, Viagogo, PET hates

Consumer Talk: Uber Eats, Viagogo, PET hates

17 July 2019 2:24 PM
Consumer Talk: Fresh Start follow up & Hello Peter update

Consumer Talk: Fresh Start follow up & Hello Peter update

10 July 2019 2:17 PM
Consumer Talk: Issuing of police clearance certificates

Consumer Talk: Issuing of police clearance certificates

3 July 2019 2:14 PM
LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser

LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser

27 June 2019 2:56 PM
Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler

Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler

26 June 2019 2:05 PM
Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

19 June 2019 2:14 PM
Consumer Talk: 2019 PETCO Awards

Consumer Talk: 2019 PETCO Awards

12 June 2019 2:26 PM
Consumer Talk: Recycling in South Africa

Consumer Talk: Recycling in South Africa

5 June 2019 2:23 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Parly health portfolio chair Dhlomo: I’m committed to address attacks on EMS
Parly health portfolio chair Dhlomo: I’m committed to address attacks on EMS

Emergency medical staff have over the years come under increased attack while carrying out their duties.
Estina was operated by people with zero farming experience, Zondo inquiry told
Estina was operated by people with zero farming experience, Zondo inquiry told

The hearings were focused on the failed dairy project which was intended to benefit emerging black farmers but was instead used to siphon off funds to benefit the Gupta family.
EWN Round-up: 5 stories you may have missed this week
EWN Round-up: 5 stories you may have missed this week

These are the five most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us