Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk: Influencer marketing


Guests

1) Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 
2) Nadia Jaftha | Founder & Youtube Sensation at Birdline Blog 
3) Aqeelah Harron-Ally | Popular Influencer

Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2

31 July 2019 2:04 PM
Travel feature: Shamwari offers SA residents a winter discount Guest: Joe Cloete | General Manager at Shamwari Game Reserve

26 July 2019 2:08 PM
Consumer Talk: The ins and outs of the tenant-landlord relationship - Part1

24 July 2019 2:16 PM
Consumer Talk: Uber Eats, Viagogo, PET hates

17 July 2019 2:24 PM
Consumer Talk: Fresh Start follow up & Hello Peter update

10 July 2019 2:17 PM
Consumer Talk: Issuing of police clearance certificates

3 July 2019 2:14 PM
LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser

27 June 2019 2:56 PM
Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler

26 June 2019 2:05 PM
Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

19 June 2019 2:14 PM
