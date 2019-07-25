Every week, Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories - and sometimes dole out some advice. This week he spent time at the Bellville Magistrates Court.
There he speaks with a Chimney Sweep who has lost his business phone number due to non-payment and a young man who was falsely accused of stabbing someone.
'What's Happening at the Courthouse' - Thursdays at 7.50am on Kfm Mornings
What's happening at the courthouse? AWOL phone number and wrongfully accused
