Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings presents: "What's happening at the Courthouse?"

What's happening at the courthouse? AWOL phone number and wrongfully accused


Every week, Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories - and sometimes dole out some advice. This week he spent time at the Bellville Magistrates Court.

There he speaks with a Chimney Sweep who has lost his business phone number due to non-payment and a young man who was falsely accused of stabbing someone. 

'What's Happening at the Courthouse' - Thursdays at 7.50am on Kfm Mornings

