Every week, Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories. In this episode, Rameez made his way to Wynberg and Kuils River Magistrates Court.
What's happening in the courthouse? Innocent bystander and changing the surname of a minor
Every week, Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories. In this episode, Rameez made his way to Wynberg and Kuils River Magistrates Court.
|
What's happening at the courthouse? Adultery and an impending jail sentence
|
22 August 2019 8:09 AM
|
What's happening at the courthouse? AWOL phone number and wrongfully accused
|
25 July 2019 8:15 AM
|
What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce
|
4 July 2019 8:38 AM
|
Lost Persian cat and car fraud | What's happening at the courthouse?
|
20 June 2019 8:09 AM
|
Tik, heroin and a nasty property dispute | What's happening at the courthouse?
|
13 June 2019 8:23 AM
|
What's happening at the Courthouse? Divorce celebration and wrongfully accused
|
9 May 2019 8:07 AM
|
What's happening at the Courthouse? Small claims and stolen chocolate
|
25 April 2019 8:21 AM
|
What's happening at the Courthouse? Interdicts and a Mama's Boy
|
4 April 2019 8:24 AM
|
What's happening at the Courthouse? Drug abuse and Nappy theft
|
21 February 2019 9:17 AM