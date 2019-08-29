Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings presents: "What's happening at the Courthouse?"

What's happening in the courthouse? Innocent bystander and changing the surname of a minor


Every week, Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories. In this episode, Rameez made his way to Wynberg and Kuils River Magistrates Court.

 

What's happening at the courthouse? Adultery and an impending jail sentence

22 August 2019 8:09 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? AWOL phone number and wrongfully accused

25 July 2019 8:15 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
Lost Persian cat and car fraud | What's happening at the courthouse?

20 June 2019 8:09 AM
Tik, heroin and a nasty property dispute | What's happening at the courthouse?

13 June 2019 8:23 AM
What's happening at the Courthouse? Divorce celebration and wrongfully accused

9 May 2019 8:07 AM
What's happening at the Courthouse? Small claims and stolen chocolate

25 April 2019 8:21 AM
What's happening at the Courthouse? Interdicts and a Mama's Boy

4 April 2019 8:24 AM
What's happening at the Courthouse? Drug abuse and Nappy theft

21 February 2019 9:17 AM
