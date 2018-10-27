South Africans Doing Great Things - Lenora Hammond,

On South Africans doing great things we spoke to Lenora Hammond, Chairwoman of the Amabele Belles Breast Cancer Survivors’ Dragon Boat Racing team, spoke about her organization and their recent win at the Inter-continental Regarta Spanish Dragon boat federation Cup in Spain in two categories.
