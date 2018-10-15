Joanne speaks to Prof Anton Harber on what to make of the Sunday Times struggling with the issue of being used to push agendas of factions and rogue elements in institutions, following his opinion piece titled “ The news media industryneeds to clean up the rot in its own ranks”.
Sunday Times Saga: Self-regulation failures within media.
