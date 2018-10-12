Joanne speaks to Assistant to the British Jesuits Provincial, Fr Paul Nicholson SJ, to respond to the allegations by William Segodisho, who detailed allegations of sexual abuse he says he suffered at the hands of Catholic priest, Father William MacCurtain, at a shelter called Streetwise in Johannesburg in the 1980s.
Jesuits church in Britain responds to sexual abuse allegations.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM