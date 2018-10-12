Joanne speaks to Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to explain why there’s shortages of antiretrovirals for HIV as stated by health group ‘Stock out’, the minister says that according to their system all the reported clinics are well stocked.
Dept Health responds to ARV shortages.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM