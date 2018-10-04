The Best of NightTalk

SABRIC’s Inaugural digital banking crime stats.


Joanne speaks to SABRIC CEO, Kalyani Pillay to discuss the 2017-18 digital banking stats which has cost the industry over R250-million in 2017, and seemingly on the rise from January to August this year are already up by 64-percent, compared to the same period last year.  

Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo

The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks

Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested

Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
