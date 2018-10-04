Job summit: on ‘coloured communities.

Joanne speaks to Chairperson at CAMISSA Movement for Equality, Jerome Lottering to discuss challenges facing the coloured communities when it comes to job opportunities and whether the classification and BEE rating ‘coloureds’ is the cause of high unemployment rate in the coloured communities.
