Joanne speaks to 16 year old pianist Curtley Cerfontein, a rising star in the music industry on how the Bonteheuwel The Jazz Yard Academy Band nurtured his talent from an age of 12, which has seen him travel the world.
Using music to uplift the community.
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
