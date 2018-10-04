The scourge of parental drinking.

Joanne speaks to Gauteng Alcoholic Anonymous organiser, John Dube on societal problems linked with parents who abuse alcohol, following the story of two mothers who locked their four children aged between 2 and 7-years in a house which caught fire.
