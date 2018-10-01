Another steep Petrol price increase.

1 October 2018 5:36 PM

Joanne speaks to Lumkile Mondi Senior lecture at Wits School economics & Business Sciences on what to make of the latest fuel price increase with the government blaming “the weak rand and high crude oil prices” but what’s the impact of the 2015 10-million barrels of crude sold at a fraction of their value - a mere 28-dollars each, when they were worth around 40-dollars a barrel.