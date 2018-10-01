International Coffee Day.

Joanne speaks to Jonathan Robinson Founder at Bean There Coffee Company on a new initiative called Tip the Farmer is bringing South Africans closer to the people who grow their coffee and also on how is climate change affecting the supply of coffee.
