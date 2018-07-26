Court ruled in Favour of Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo in their crimen injuria case.

Jackie Phamotse - author of the book Bare is facing a charge of Crimen Injuria after was taken to court by Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo. The court ruled that she must refrain from mentioning the couple's names and she needs to take down all tweets that went viral. To unpack this, Gugs speaks to Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti - Partner in the Dispute Resolution Practice at Webber Wentzel. She specialises in all aspects of media law and public law.
