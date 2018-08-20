Ride-hailing service Uber has voiced concerns over proposed amendments to the National Land Transport Act, including a clause instructing e-hailing operators to deny access to their systems to any driver without the necessary operating licence. Gugs speaks to Deputy Director General - Mathabatha Mokonyama
New law will cost thousands of drivers their jobs - Uber
