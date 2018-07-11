11 July 2018 11:42 PM

Mr Vuyani Jarana, CEO of South African Airways (SAA), has reiterated that there are no plans to privatise the airline. He was replying to a question on the issue posed to him at the 2018 Southern African Transport Conference (SATC) currently underway at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria. Gugu Muhlungu spoke to Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine on whether privatisation is the only option to save SAA Guest: