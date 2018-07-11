Mr Vuyani Jarana, CEO of South African Airways (SAA), has reiterated that there are no plans to privatise the airline. He was replying to a question on the issue posed to him at the 2018 Southern African Transport Conference (SATC) currently underway at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria. Gugu Muhlungu spoke to Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine on whether privatisation is the only option to save SAA Guest:
Mr Vuyani Jarana, CEO of South African Airways (SAA), has reiterated that there are no plans to privatise the airline.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM