Why is it easier to label people who as monsters and mentality unstable instead of attackers

Wasanga spoke to Cathy Angus Clinical Psychologist on society’s urge to quickly label people who commit terror attacks (gruesome acts) as mentally unstable and monsters, this follows the Malmesbury mosque attacker labelled as 'Mentally unstable'
