Gugu spoke to Doctor in Sports Science & Researcher at UCT, Dr. Habib Noorbhai on what really happens to a human body when it’s too cold? Dr. Noorbhai discussed your body’s reaction to the winter cold, why you tend to have certain cravings and the effects of exercising in the cold
Healthy living feature on how surviving the winter cold.
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
