When brands plays in the cultural campaigns space

23 May 2018 11:12 PM

Gushwell Brooks spoke to ABInBev Vice President of Marketing in The Africa Zone, Andrea Quaye on their #GetItBack campaign launched today by Castle Milk Stout, which is meant encourage Africans to learn more about their culture, heritage and linage. Andrea talked us through some of the issues raised on social media questioning Castle Milk Stout's authenticity and the whole question of cultural appropriation by brands.