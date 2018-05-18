South Africans Doing Great Things with Hlubi Mboya

18 May 2018 10:59 PM

For South Africans Doing Great Things Wasanga spoke to Actress & Radio personality Hlubi Mboya, on her role as an ambassador of Nelson Mandela Library Project, The project which identifies communities in need of library facilities and then works to open container libraries there. The project’s facilitators have drawn up a report detailing the knock-on effects of libraries in these communities. These include lowered teen pregnancy rates, lower HIV rates and an increase in pupils staying in school.