How the rising petrol price will affect your pocket

18 May 2018 10:03 PM

Wasanga spoke to Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli on the impact of the eminent fuel price hike at the end of May, following the Automobile Association (AA) which warned on Tuesday that the petrol price could rise by 74 cents a litre, with diesel going up by 81c/l and paraffin by 78c/l.