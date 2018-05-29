29 May 2018 12:03 AM

Night Talk Host Gugu Mhlungu, speaks to Director at Women Legal Centre, Seeham Samaai and Human Rights Lawyer, Ruth Nekura discussed the cabinet announcement that has opened avenues for victims to prosecute perpetrators, even 20 years after the crime. However with the new legislation that will see sexual offenders prosecuted, what are the challenges that persist and how will this new law change any of these deeply rooted institutional ways of processing rape cases through court?