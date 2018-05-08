PSL General Manager Ace Ncobo spoke to Gugu about maladministration and mismanagement of funds in SAFA by the board, this follows Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble indicated this week that they would charge Ncobo for has dragged Safa’s name in the mud for the past few months despite numerous warnings.
Ace' Ncobo unfazed as Safa threatens to throw the book at him
