Money Matters looking at the housing problem in Gauteng

Gugu spoke to Gauteng Human Settlement spokesperson, Keith Khoza discussing what to make of Makhura’s Gauteng land game-changer plan which would see unused small land parcels that are currently owned by the state being given to people who qualify. In return, they would be able to build their own homes on the land.
