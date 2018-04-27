Gushwell spoke to Lynette Maart, Director of Black Sash on following news that Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu informed the court that she has taken the drastic decision to suspend the SASSA tender to procure a services provider for the cash payment of social grants. This comes just weeks after the Court awarded a further a six-month extension to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to make cash payments
Sassa Cash Payments Tender Suspended.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM