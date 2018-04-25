In light of eXolobeni court case, we find out more about Australian mining company MSR

Thembinkosi Dlamini, Head of Economic Justice at Oxfam and Dick Forslund Economist at Alternative Information and Development Center The Right to Say No to mining, with the court case by Amadiba Crisis Committee against the Department of Mineral Resources, which started today at the Pretoria High Court until Wednesday.
