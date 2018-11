South Africans Doing Great Things with Award winning illustrator & Graphic Designer, Karabo Poppy Moletsane

9 March 2018 10:55 PM

Gugu spoke to Award winning illustrator & Graphic Designer, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, who was among 12 female artists from 12 different countries selected to illustrate a Google doodle for International Women’s Day. Her theme for the doodle is "audacity", and it deals with the unexpected. Moletsane has introduced a woman into a traditional male ritual setting, called "Ntsoaki's Victory".