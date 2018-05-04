The Best of NightTalk

South Africans Doing Great Things with Ayanda-Allie Paine


Gugu spoke to founder of ‘Bukho Bami Youth Centre’ Ayanda-Allie Paine spoke about life as broadcaster and her youth empowerment organisation in Dobsonville, Soweto, a non-profit company which offers a wide range of targeted services, aimed at empowering and uplifting township youngsters. Bukho Bami provides free afterschool care to senior high school pupils to reinforce learning and augment the classroom experience. Complete with stationary, computers and skilled tutors, the centre provides an environment conducive for academic progress.

Feroz Carrim

Feroz Carrim

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

15 November 2018 5:41 PM
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

15 November 2018 5:28 PM
Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

15 November 2018 4:55 PM
Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

15 November 2018 4:46 PM
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

14 November 2018 7:23 PM
Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

14 November 2018 4:36 PM
Bob Hewitt applies for House Arrest

Bob Hewitt applies for House Arrest

14 November 2018 4:21 PM
The Presidency confirms Malusi's resignation

The Presidency confirms Malusi's resignation

13 November 2018 5:38 PM
DA reacts to Gigaba's resignation

DA reacts to Gigaba's resignation

13 November 2018 5:06 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll

Thirty-four percent were "mostly dissatisfied" while 39% were "very dissatisfied", according to the poll.
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit

The sound of nails being deftly hammered into wood mingles with music in the makeshift workshop of the overcrowded La Joya prison, northeast of Panama City.
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat

Wrapping up a two-day summit, leaders will strive to craft a statement on the uncontroversial parts of their agenda - pushing for deeper economic integration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us