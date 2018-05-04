South Africans Doing Great Things with Ayanda-Allie Paine

4 May 2018 10:46 PM

Gugu spoke to founder of ‘Bukho Bami Youth Centre’ Ayanda-Allie Paine spoke about life as broadcaster and her youth empowerment organisation in Dobsonville, Soweto, a non-profit company which offers a wide range of targeted services, aimed at empowering and uplifting township youngsters. Bukho Bami provides free afterschool care to senior high school pupils to reinforce learning and augment the classroom experience. Complete with stationary, computers and skilled tutors, the centre provides an environment conducive for academic progress.