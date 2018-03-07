FindNoma: Who is Noma Kunene and are whistle blowers afforded enough protection in SA

7 March 2018 11:43 PM

Gugu spoke to Gender Activist from Wits WISER, Lisa Vetten on the #FindNoma campaign, which is meant to locate the whereabouts of a missing whistleblower Noma Kunene, who mysteriously disappeared. She was last seen on Monday afternoon (26 Feb '18) and anyone with info can contact the police on 011 767-2300 or Friends/media can contact Mpule on 072 700 6988.