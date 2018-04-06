Price increases on April 1 is here baba

6 April 2018 8:38 PM

Gushwell Brooks spoke to Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder at Luthuli Capital on how consumers can brace themselves for the price changes which came in to effect from today, consumers can expect a Fuel levy increment, sugar tax, Eskom tariff and VAT which officially increased on the 1st of April. Mduduzi urged South Africans to cut down spending on things like alcohol consumption, entertainment and subscriptions to ensure they can cope with the increases, but what does it take to stretch the little that earn further? And how will the changes affect CPI and GDP?