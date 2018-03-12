What to make of ANC's campaign to get Malema back

Gugu spoke to Polical Analyst, Dumisani Hlophe on what to make of the ANC leadership’s campaign to try and woe EFF leader Julius Malema back to the party, Dumisani answers the following questions, Is this a game by the ANC to try and sow divisions within the EFF? Is it setting a stage for Malema going back to the ANC? What does that say about the current youth within the ANC and would it be the death of the EFF, how would you feel as an EFF member if Malema decided to jump ship?
