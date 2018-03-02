South Africa is now a capital for white collar crime in the world

Gugu spoke to Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital on the impact of white collar crime on South Africa’s economy, following the Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey, released by PwC on Feb 27th, which found South Africa to have the highest rate of 77% which was much higher than the global rate of 49%—consistently so.
