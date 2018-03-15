Gugu spoke to Technical Specialist of Pharmaceutical Services at Right ePharmacy Rufaro Ngulube on Their partnership with Gauteng Department of Health and Right to Care which launched ‘ATM pharmacy’, an African first. This ground-breaking South African innovation allows patients with chronic illnesses to receive repeat medication within three minutes.
Launch of medication ATMs in Alex
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM